Headinvest LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,540.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,036,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,244,000 after buying an additional 84,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 436,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,176. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

