HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -633.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

