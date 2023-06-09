Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Raised by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 5.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $335,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after buying an additional 332,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,867,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,920,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 3,744,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

