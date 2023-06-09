HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Buys $39,007.30 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HEICO Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $180.59.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of HEICO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HEICO
HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.