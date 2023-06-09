HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Buys $18,984.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 120 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.20 per share, with a total value of $18,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %

HEI stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.