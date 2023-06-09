HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 2.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.12. Approximately 251,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 436,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a market cap of C$335.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$68,750.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

