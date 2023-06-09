Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.20

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.20 and last traded at C$43.86, with a volume of 94701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.41.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.34.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

