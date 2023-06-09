Horizen (ZEN) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Horizen has a total market cap of $97.49 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00026789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00109041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,776,781 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

