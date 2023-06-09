Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

