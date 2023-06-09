Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.