Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1,230.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

