Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Director Sells $64,429.36 in Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

