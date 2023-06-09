HSBC Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNYJY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

