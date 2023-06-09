iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Sells 7,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90.

iA Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.54. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iA Financial

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

