Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,861,000 after purchasing an additional 158,628 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 281,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,635. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

