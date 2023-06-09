ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.60. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3,081,952 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.89.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

