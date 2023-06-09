Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.61

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.61 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 980914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 257.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 199.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 80,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 608,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,006,000 after buying an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

