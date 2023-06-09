InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

InfuSystem Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 634,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Featured Stories

