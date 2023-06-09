InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $174,000.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Stock Down 2.3 %

InfuSystem stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 110,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

