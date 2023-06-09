Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $3,527,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,746 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.