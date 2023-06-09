Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 19,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

