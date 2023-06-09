Insider Buying: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Acquires $43,550.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 930,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

