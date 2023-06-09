Insider Buying: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Acquires $43,550.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 930,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
Read More
