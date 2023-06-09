Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $224,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.