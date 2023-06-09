Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at $334,727,274.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FBK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 102,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,806. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

