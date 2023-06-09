Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Acquires 4,295 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) Director Robert N.C. Nix III purchased 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $20,057.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $20,057.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 581,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,378. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

