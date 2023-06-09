Insider Buying: Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Acquires A$13,500.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).

Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hartshead Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bevan Tarratt bought 5,045,455 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,227.29 ($90,216.75).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt bought 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($30,463.58).

Hartshead Resources Price Performance

About Hartshead Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.