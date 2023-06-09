Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires 4,940 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($106.34) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($525,320.24).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($108.84), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($268,832.05).
- On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.64), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,049,995.30).
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($105.48), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($944,488.94).
- On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($104.61), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($907,719.48).
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($2,010,649.98).
- On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.92) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($597,011.44).
- On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.30) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($899,390.48).
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.69), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,218,179.26).
- On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.53), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,167,606.86).
- On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.89) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($573,937.84).
LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,740 ($108.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,254.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,785.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6,111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62).
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
