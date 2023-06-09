Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,412 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $15,132.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,736.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Star Equity Stock Performance
STRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.