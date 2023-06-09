Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,412 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $15,132.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,736.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

