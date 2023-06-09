Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells $231,200.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spencer Doran Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00.

Ameresco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

