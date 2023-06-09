Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells 258,882 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 762,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,218. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

About Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

