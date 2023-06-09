Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,408 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $574,358.05.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 81,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,879. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.