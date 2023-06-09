Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,408 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $574,358.05.

On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 81,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,879. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. grew its stake in Amplitude by 41.3% in the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.