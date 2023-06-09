Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,441.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 9,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

