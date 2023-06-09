Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.56. 323,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.