Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $871,324.62 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,081,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE COUR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
