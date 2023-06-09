Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $871,324.62 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,081,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

