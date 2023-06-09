Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $1,871,355.16 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 52.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.