Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $69,810.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

E2open Parent Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

