Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $325,953.21 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,204,746.95.

Flex Stock Down 0.6 %

FLEX stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flex by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flex by 550.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.