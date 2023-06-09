Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 71,933 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $18,161.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 2,165,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,954. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

