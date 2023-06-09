Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells $90,740.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.5 %

HLI opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

