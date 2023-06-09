Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 28,216 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $319,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. 190,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,407. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

