Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 314 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $30,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Clint Hurt sold 1,761 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $172,630.83.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.44. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.