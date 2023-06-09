Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $61,022.08 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,242.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,556 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $5,975.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $18,992.10.

On Thursday, May 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,815 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $8,979.85.

Priority Technology Price Performance

PRTH stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

