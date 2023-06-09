Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

