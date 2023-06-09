Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Lara Meisner sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $12,489.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,174.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $25.47 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

