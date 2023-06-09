Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.07. 54,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,539. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,691,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

