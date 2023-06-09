Institutional Venture Partners Sells 53,978 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $56,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,165,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $67,145.40.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $67,599.36.

Shares of Inspirato stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 140,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,108. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

