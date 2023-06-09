Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42. 39,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 392,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

