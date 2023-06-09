Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02. 793,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,006,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

