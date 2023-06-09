Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.