International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $273,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

