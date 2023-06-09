Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $249,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

